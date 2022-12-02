Not Available

A group of cousins, the relationship between them is not normal, some of them are rich in excess and do not know how to spend money, and buy antiques and antiques that are worthless. Hind does not help the children of the uncle but insult them and despise the poverty of some of them. Afrotto, who comes out of one of the Hind al-'Am's antiques, does not spoil the relations between them. He is an impossibly devoid of extraordinary abilities. He lacks the ordinary abilities. He tries to distinguish between the family members, but one of them observes that if they unite they will become a great power and can confront Afrotto. Can only be done after a lot of losses and disasters, including loss of money and loss of honor.