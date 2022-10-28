Afsana Pyar Ka

Not Available

Animosity has existed between the families of Raj and Nikita's respective fathers. But their children have grown up without any knowledge of this animosity. They meet in college, and after a few misunderstandings both fall in love with each other. They plan to marry, and accordingly inform their respective families of their plans. Both the families view this alliance with anger, and refuse to bless the young couple. Raj and Nikita have one choice - marry the person their respective families' have selected for them - or elope.