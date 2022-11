Not Available

Nakul's only goal in life is to finish it. After several failed suicide attempts, he pays for his own death. Upadhyay, a deadly assassin is assigned to get the job done. But Nakul has a change of heart. He chooses to live, however Upadhyay never leaves a job undone. An riveting cat and mouse chase ensues while a divine intervention flips everything upside down in this black comedy thriller.