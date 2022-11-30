After An Autumn Day That Felt Like Summer

Not Available

September 11th has left Ellsworth a shell-shocked mess. Not only is he struggling to process his feelings about the event, but he is unable to return to a normal life and his relationship with his live-in girlfriend Eleanor is suffering. After returning to the Manhattan street corner where he witnessed the horrific attack, Ellsworth visits Anne, the woman with whom he is having an affair. His questioning of everything that Americans cherish is met with disinterest by Anne, who leaves to rehearse a fan dance with her burlesque company. Returning home, Anne and Ellsworth are confronted by Eleanor. Unwilling to converse or compromise, Eleanor demands that he instantly choose between them.