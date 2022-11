Not Available

After a plague wipes out most of humanity, transforming them into mindless creatures, The Grim Reaper struggles with boredom as he kills time more than he does people. Kali Kaminski, the lone human survivor, struggles to maintain her sanity while keeping creatures and lethargy at bay. These two individuals inevitably meet and find kindred spirits in one another changing both of their outlooks on the world they find themselves trapped in.