2013

After Earth

  • Science Fiction
  • Action
  • Adventure

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

May 30th, 2013

Studio

Columbia Pictures

A crash landing leaves teenager Kitai Raige (Jaden Smith) and his legendary father Cypher (Will Smith) stranded on Earth, 1,000 years after cataclysmic events forced humanity’s escape. With Cypher critically injured, Kitai must embark on a perilous journey to signal for help, facing uncharted terrain, evolved animal species that now rule the planet, and an unstoppable alien creature that escaped during the crash. Father and son must learn to work together and trust one another if they want any chance of returning home.

Cast

Jaden SmithKitai Raige
Will SmithCypher Raige
Sophie OkonedoFaia Raige
Zoë KravitzSenshi Raige
Glenn MorshowerCommander Velan
Chris GeereHesper Navigator

