Alan and Ben clicked right away at their first encounter. They leave to look for an hourly hotel to have sex but with it being Saturday night, those hotels are busy. As the two looked for hotels and flirted with each other, they wandered around streets and alleys in Hong Kong. From thinking about lust to talking about love, they grew to know each other more, which begs the question: does it really matter to have sex or not at this moment?