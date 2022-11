Not Available

Jazz aficionados will appreciate this compilation of performances by Art Hodes, the legendary jazz pianist and one-time host of "Jazz Alley." Featured guests include Wingy Manone, Little Brother Montgomery, Herb Hall, Benny Morton, Truck Parham, Hillard Brown and Red Maddock. Songs include "Sister Kate," "How Come You Do Me?," "Mule Face Blues," "Corrine Corrina," "Cow Cow Blues," "Outskirts of Town" and "Truck's Boogie."