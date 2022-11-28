After Party Cum Dump

Not Available

Looking for an after party, Ricardo lets himself in to a nondescript door where another guy is leaving as he enters. Inside, blond sub Christian waits, blindfolded and on hands and knees, in nothing but a jock strap. The top spanks Christian's creamy ass and pulls his hair, spitting in his mouth and putting Christian's hand on his cock, delivering several slaps with his belt before wrapping the leather around the sub's neck. Ricardo fucks Christian's mouth and gives his ass a harsh pounding, making the bottom orgasm before using him as a cum dump.