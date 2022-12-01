After Party Massacre

Not Available

The Afterparty Massacre starts at a death metal show with the bands Incantation and Soulless playing at Peabodys in Cleveland, Ohio. During the show a female fan gets attacked and in return she lashes out as her attacker soon finds out what happens when you push an already damaged mind too far. The killer then snaps and starts killing everyone in her way – friend, fan, band and foe alike – until only a pile of bodies is left at the end of this bloody massacre. With the killer being as patient and calculating as she is torturous and demented, her killing spree is a precise and bloody massacre to witness.