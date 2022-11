Not Available

Rino, 3rd grade high school student, tells scary stories about the locked old toilet door in the school to his juniors who are in the probation for candidates of OSIS (school organization) leaders. Rino fiction is proved right: the locked toilet door exists. However, his friend, Andi still considers that the ghost in the toilet is just a myth. He makes a challenge for the candidates to open the door. Andi cs put cameras in the hallway to record those who fear.