After School Special: Study Buddies

Not Available

High school is a stressful place for pretty boys and juicy young jocks with sexy secrets and bulging bones kept hidden during school hours. When the final bell rings these barely legal study buddies explore one another's budding young biology with erotic after school enthusiasm. Curiosity and raging hard cocks dig deep into tight, hot, high school holes. These cram sessions are ALL condom free, carefree and capture the cocksure class cock suckers at their beautifully bare boning, gold star slamming, beasty best.