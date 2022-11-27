After Selma

Not Available

In 1965, six hundred brave citizens marched across the Edmund Pettus Bridge for the right to vote. They were met that Sunday morning with tear gas as police officers charged on horseback. Since that iconic moment, and the passage of the Voting Rights Act, a concerted campaign to suppress voting rights in America has continued. Emmy-winning filmmaker, Loki Mulholland (The Uncomfortable Truth), civil rights veteran, Joanne Blackmon Bland, and New York Times bestselling author, Carol Anderson White Rage) dive into the history of voter suppression and the need for us to challenge it in order to preserve our democracy and equality for all.