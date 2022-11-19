After Shave Galenskaparna firar jul

Not Available

Merry Christmas! it says so well, now that it's Christmas again. Christmas concerts or amaryllis, which are most common? We do not know. But we are many who want to be drained on the Christmas spirit. Now this Christmas show is no concert in the traditional sense. We have asked ourselves: Are the little (swedish dancing) frogs really so funny to see? And on this basis we have tried to create a somewhat different Christmas concert, but which we nevertheless assumed Christmas fundamental ingredients. Cast apart After Shave & Galenskaparna do include: Carl Einarsson Häckner The unimaginable orchestra Johan Wellton Lisa Alfgrim with Slam Maltese Button