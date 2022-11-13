After Shock

Not Available

Porn star collector Chase Coxxx keeps his bottom bitch Adam Russo locked in his underground dungeon for his own sexual pleasure. Tonight he's going to feed Adam his huge black cock before stuffing his asshole with his meat and plowing the cum into him. Tied up, and waiting for an unknown fucker, hot bottom Jay Brix is fed Jessy Karson's enormous, uncut cock before he's deep inside Jay's ass; no lube, no mercy; all pleasure. Later Jay wakes up in a dark dirty room; ass up and about to get an onslaught of fucking by Shane Frost. Chained up and ready to be used, Sexy Latin Stud Dominic Sol is brought down and unblind-folded by big-dicked studs, Antonio Biaggi, Chase Coxxx and Saxon West. He takes turn sucking cock after cream-filled cock before being man-handled and bred.