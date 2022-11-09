Not Available

Upon returning to Nashville, Tennessee after spending the summer in northern Florida, Eli Hayes, still in the grips of depression, sunk into the isolation of his apartment and continued to close himself off from the world. Nearing a state of agoraphobia, Hayes once again turned to his camera, and the act of capturing images, as a therapeutic means of reengaging with his surroundings. Companion pieces, "After Summer" and "Static" are slow landscape films, examining the textures of nearby environments through gradual expressions of light, color, and movement.