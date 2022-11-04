After Sunset

Not Available

Decades after its inception, the drive-in theater stands as one of America's last great icons. It represents an entire era of culture ranging from the space race to the automobile to the emergence of the teenager. But today, in the age of the multiplex, the drive-in theater is a dinosaur. With hopes of better understanding the past, filmmaker Jon Bokenkamp and his ragtag crew hit the road. Using drive-in theaters as their only map, these four young men travel the backroads of America in search of a simpler time.