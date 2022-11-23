After the Circus

Not Available

An exploration into 19th century death mystiques, which rely heavily on the supernatural, along with a belief in, or at least a fascination with, fairy magic, much of it implied through subtle imagery. In all, it is a fascinating and astonishingly replete compendium of spiritual endeavor, the 19th century literary body of work that is, along with such masterful illustrators as Gustave Dore and others. These authors were passionately interested in what is noble and what is depraved, a far cry from present day ethics.