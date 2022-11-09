After The Ediacaran

Not Available

Drawing inspiration from theories derived from studies on the traces of the Ediacaran period identified in shale found near Banff Canada. The theory is that at this period, creatures evolved the faculty of sight, from which an explosion of diversity in life form and appearance ensued. The stereo-3d animation begins by parading a series of stills. Using an edge detection algorithm and paint tool to sample the stills - brush strokes behave like cellular automata - painting the dance of appearances.