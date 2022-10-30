Not Available

After the End’ is a documentary film about the effect of loss in each of our lives. Following the stories of people who have each experienced the death of a loved one, the film explores what it means to lose someone without losing ourselves in the process. Guided by Andrew Morgan, who lost his father in a cycling accident, the filmmakers journey across America speaking with families who have recently experienced a loss, sharing their heartfelt stories about working through the experience. Through interviews with hospice coordinators, bereavement specialists and experts on grief counseling, including Alan D. Wolfelt (author, educator and founder of Center For Loss & Life Transition), Rev. David M. Smith and Elisabeth Kubler-Ross (via archival video), the author of the seminal work on grief issues, “On Death and Dying,” we are reminded that by sharing our pain, we allow ourselves to heal.