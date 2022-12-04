Not Available

AFTER THE FUTURE is an exposé about the conflicted and complex life of a long term HIV survivor Ortwin Passon. Despite years of struggle with the physical and mental assaults of HIV, he continues to fulfill his need for unrestrained ecstasy. Privately he battles loneliness and grieves for his past lovers, now long dead. Publicly, Ortwin has a distinguished history of service with the Federal Agency for Technical Relief. For this service he is a twelve time recipient of Public Honours. In 2005 he was awarded the prestigious Federal Cross of Merit for his esteemed work and social engagement. However, he refused this award as an act of conscience against a Government he perceives to be oppressive of his deeply held beliefs with regards to civil liberties. These feelings of oppression are in direct conflict with Ortwin's unrestrained sexual proclivities. At group sex parties, he's having sex with other men under the influence of hard drugs, without using condoms.