After the Harvest

Caleb Gare (Sam Shepard) is a farmer obsessed with owning as much land as he can and controlling his entire family. This becomes more complicated when a beautiful visiting teacher moves into the Gare home and she becomes involved in a battle of wills. To complicate matters more, a deep secret held by Caleb's wife will have to come to the surface. With the family at the breaking point, they must put aside their differences to bring in the year's harvest, after which they celebrate at the town's annual festival. Little does Caleb suspect that the one night of celebration will end in disaster, turmoil, and forever change the family.