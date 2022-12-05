After the Revolution

Not Available

Ukraine. A crowd tries to trample a person into the ground. The verdict was pronounced. Suddenly a baby cried: "Daddy, daddy, do not kill my dad!" And people turned up, fists squeezed out. The sentence did not take place. The hall was light. The journalist who took off this story came out. The discussion of the film ends in a scandal and ends with the death of the author himself, who was killed directly on the doorstep of the cinema. Destroying the "enemies of Ukraine" in the "rear" was the purpose of a small group of a radical nationalist underground.