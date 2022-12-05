After the STA

Not Available

The emperor's hometown chubby was the same as the left-behind children's big stone Lei bully, the descendants of the legendary Yue Fei, the revenge of the unsuccessful and humiliated, in order to fight for a heroic festival, the egg, the chubby Wang Fu three bonfires, privately cast guns I vowed to learn from Shi Lei. Later, not only did the "big things" fail, but the partner Wang Fu was also picked up by the mother. With the support of another group of supporters, the egg began to make real weapons and horses, waiting for a day before the snow, unexpectedly. Shi Lei’s father’s father came to stop the “decisive battle” and took away Shi Lei’s fight. The egg won without fighting, but he was dull. This land has no fun to play with.