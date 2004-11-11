After the Sunset

Two master thieves (Brosnan and Hayek) are finally retiring after one last succesful mission. Residing in their own tropical paradise, their old nemesis, FBI Agent Stan P. Lloyd shows up to make sure they really are retired. Docked in the port is an ocean liner called the "Diamond Cruise" and Stan is convinced that they're not really retired at all, and that this is the next set up.
|Pierce Brosnan
|Max Burdett
|Salma Hayek
|Lola Cirillo
|Woody Harrelson
|Stan Lloyd
|Troy Garity
|Luc
|Russell Hornsby
|Jean-Paul
|Rex Linn
|Agent Kowalski
