2004

After the Sunset

  • Action
  • Comedy
  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

November 11th, 2004

Studio

New Line Cinema

Two master thieves (Brosnan and Hayek) are finally retiring after one last succesful mission. Residing in their own tropical paradise, their old nemesis, FBI Agent Stan P. Lloyd shows up to make sure they really are retired. Docked in the port is an ocean liner called the "Diamond Cruise" and Stan is convinced that they're not really retired at all, and that this is the next set up.

Cast

Pierce BrosnanMax Burdett
Salma HayekLola Cirillo
Woody HarrelsonStan Lloyd
Troy GarityLuc
Russell HornsbyJean-Paul
Rex LinnAgent Kowalski

Images

