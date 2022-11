Not Available

Unmistakably French in its melancholy, this treatment of an apocalyptic subject (the film takes place after some kind of global disaster) takes La Jetée as its primary reference. Like Chris Marker, Félix Fattal builds a dynamic story from static images in Après nous, le déluge. The near-total lack of movement encourages the viewer to look into the texture of the imagery itself, lending it a haptic quality.