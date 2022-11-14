Not Available

Hiernamaals tells the story of Sam, a hyperintelligent and hardworking 14-year-old girl who leads a happy life with her father and her two brothers in the south of the Netherlands. She is a good student, very strict with herself and she is always on time. She also takes care of her two younger brothers; since her mother Vera died, she’s felt responsible for the family and now she takes care of the household with her father. One morning — rushing to school to help her math teacher print exams — she is struck by a large truck and she dies. In the hereafter she finds her mother waiting for her. It's a strange feeling of both happiness and sadness. She discovers that there is a way back to life, but will she succeed in taking her mother with her?