Afternoon of the bulls

Right-handers Ricardo Puente, Juan Carmona and Rondeño II, which will take the alternative are advertised in the poster. The first is an old bullfighter, famous in the past, as now, bitter and full of rancor, lives with Paloma, a woman who is not resigned to continue to be the lover of a man who has fallen into oblivion. Carmona, the Bullfighter of fashion, has a major contract to fight in America, but his wife Isabel wants to reject the offer. Ana Maria, the sister of Carmona, hopes that his brother adopted its relations with Rondeno II; but Carmona was opposed because considers it it a bad Bullfighter