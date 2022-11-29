Aftican Space Makers

Not Available

Our journey starts in Nairobi, one of the most vibrant metropolises of Africa. Your mission is to discover five creative spaces through the eyes of five unique collectives. You will choose your gender and the order in which you will be able to visit these spaces, and in each one of them, you will have to choose what to do and where to go next. You will end up in the biggest dumping site in Africa in search of human objects, in the gentrified Savannah in search of wildlife bones, escaping drones, running away from the data police or the religious fanatics, skating, drinking Jaba juice on top of a roof terrace, and if you make it, fly over a khat plantation, are you ready? Let’s go!