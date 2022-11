Not Available

High school student Hatsumi lives with her mother. Her father passed away. She then meets 18-year-old Ryutaro who works at a waste paper collection field. They fall in love.Ryutaro is then unable to contact Hatsumi and jumps to the conclusion that Hatsumi hates him. When they meet again, Ryutaro loses control of his emotions and a horrific incident occurs. Hatsumi becomes conflicted with her mixed emotions towards Ryutaro. She makes a decision.