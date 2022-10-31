Not Available

Again Kasargod Khader Bhai

  • Comedy

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

The artists of Kaladarshana, led by Unni (Jagadish) reunites to celebrate the sixtieth birthday of founder Fr. Tharakkandam (Innocent). There they get an invitation to perform a Mimics programme at Viyyoor central jail. Kasargod Khader Bhai's son Kasim Bhai is currently in the same jail and he has vengeance on Kaladarshana troop who were behind his arrest. He attacks them during the programme. The next day Kasim Bhai is found murdered. The suspicion falls on the Kaladarshana team. The unfolding of the murder mystery forms the rest of the story.

Cast

JagadishUnni
InnocentFr. Francis Tharakkandam
Babu AntonyKasargod Kasim Bhai
Suraj Venjaramoodu
AshokanJimmy
Salim KumarKalam

