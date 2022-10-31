Again Kasargod Khader Bhai

Not Available

The artists of Kaladarshana, led by Unni (Jagadish) reunites to celebrate the sixtieth birthday of founder Fr. Tharakkandam (Innocent). There they get an invitation to perform a Mimics programme at Viyyoor central jail. Kasargod Khader Bhai's son Kasim Bhai is currently in the same jail and he has vengeance on Kaladarshana troop who were behind his arrest. He attacks them during the programme. The next day Kasim Bhai is found murdered. The suspicion falls on the Kaladarshana team. The unfolding of the murder mystery forms the rest of the story.