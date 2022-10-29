Not Available

Fatima, a committed schoolteacher living the cosmopolitan high life in Karachi, has her life shattered when her nanny, Nusrat, inexplicably disappears. Though her friends and family beg her not to disturb the status quo and confront the powerful feudals in Nusrat's village, Fatima travels there to investigate. Will the trials and tribulations deter Fatima's resolve? Will the quest challenge an already complicated romantic relationship? Josh: Against the Grain Is the story of Fatima's search for a dangerous truth in Nusrat's feudal village. It is the story of the biggest challenge to Pakistan's still reigning feudalism: the country's youth.