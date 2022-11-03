Not Available

Documentary - Of the thousands of men and women imprisoned under inhuman conditions behind the wires of the German concentration camps some found the strength to fight back. They collected evidence about German crimes in the camps, sabotaged equipment they were forced to manufacture, prepared uprisings and even tried to spread typhoid to their guards. AGAINST THE ODDS tells this story through the testimonies of a group of courageous men that took part in this resistance. - Kazimierz Albin, Krzysztof Dunin-Wasowicz, Ignacy Golik