About to finish high school, budding inventor Z.T. (Ean Mering) dreams of escaping both his sleepy town and his gloomy, widowed Dad, COLE (Craig T. Nelson). But his ambitions get a stunning reality check with the arrival of ZACK (Robert Loggia), a raving, 68 year-old drunk claiming to be the boy's older self. Suspiciously unable to recall the exact details, Zack is desperate to avert a single, tiny mistake he claims sent the rest of his years into a tragic spiral. As the two forge a shaky alliance to piece together the old man's fragile memory, Z.T. deals with the pressure from his well-meaning Coach (John Amos) and courts a new love, DELENA (Emilie Jacobs). After a devastating confession from Z.T.'s father, Zack's visit takes on new gravity, as one man, split in two by fifty lost years, realizes that both his future and past now hang perilously, in a race AGAINST TIME.