Αγάπη για πάντα

A spoiled rich girl falls in love with a poor, good-looking but also talented pianist, rejecting a wealthy suitor from her own class. However, a combination of her parents' pressure and a misunderstanding with her beloved leads her to accept the proposal of a wealthy businessman. At the same time, an accident obliges the young pianist to abandon his piano for quite a long time. And although the young girl stands by him in his time of need, she leaves him the moment he recovers. However, on the night of his first concert, she returns to his side, determined to spend their life together.