Αγάπησα έναν Πόντιο

The feelings of a young lady for a Pontian Greek, whom his fellow countrymen call "the disgrace of Pontus", is obvious to everyone. Kostikas, however, doesn't notice her feelings because his mind is elsewhere. He is trying to become the president of the football team of New Pontus, "Astrapi (Lightning)" in order to take the place of Giorikas, who happens to be in love with the lady in question. She, however, is only interested in Kostikas. Finally, Kostikas not only succeeds in becoming the president of "Astrapi" but also in being elected as the president of the community of New Pontus, and ,therefore, he can now allow himself to deal with matters of the heart as well.