Agapo ti mama sou

The Alceste (Betty Livanos) is a fifty-year woman with two daughters, who still retains the youthful glow of years. The decision to follow her lover to England resulted completely disrupt relations with Mika (Christiana Matzouranis), her great daughter. When Alcestis decides to settle in Greece, wants to make a new beginning with her daughters. But Mika confronts her icily, and never accepted behavior of her mother. A legacy in Galaxidi addressed Alcestis and her daughters, imposing the coexistence of the family. Only that Mika has decided to send a representative to husband, Marino (Haris Romas), a winemaker ... Behind the aggressive attitude of Marino for the charming mother of hiding a strange eroticism to unforeseen development, which causes many comical situations ...