Agar... If

Bombay-based Anil Agarwal lives a very wealthy lifestyle, mostly from wealth, estate, and business inherited from his grandfather, along with his wife, Anju, and a school-going son named Jimmy. One day while at the beach a stranger named Vijay Sohni, rescues Jimmy from drowning, refuses to accept any compensation, but is invited to live in the palatial house of the Agarwals indefinitely, which he accepts. Anil's garage owner friend, Daver, cautions him against Vijay, as he has been seen making advances to Daver's wife, Suman. Anil decides to pay close attention to Vijay, and does find him getting closer and closer to Anju. He decides to ask Vijay to leave, and even gives him some money, when Daver bursts in accusing Vijay of having an affair with Suman, an argument ensues, which regresses into fisticuffs, Anil hits Vijay on his head which leads to his death. Daver disposes of the body, and both decide not to tell anyone about Vijay's disappearance...