Agata's Friends

Agatha has just started University, but she still sees her old school friends, sharing parties, private secrets, trips, jokes and debates. A private world full of memories that she will now have to measure against her new college friends and the changes that she’s begun to discover in herself. The film Agatha’s Friends is the portrait of a group of 20-year-old girls during their first year at University as seen through Agatha’s eyes. From their lives in Barcelona to a trip up the coast to the Costa Brava, where Agatha will feel how the world she built with her childhood friends Carla, Ari and Mar, has begun to change.