Age 17 - Journey of two people

Maiko (Ishikawa) is a 17 year old aspiring picture book writer who was abandoned by her widowed father at the age of 3 and has lived in a foster home ever since. She meets Lisa (Fujimoto), also 17, and the two quickly form a bond of understanding as they help each other work out their problems. Lisa holds a grudge against her mother for paying more attention to the men she brings home than her own daughter and Maiko begins to doubt her artistic dream will ever come to fruition after a book editor judges her writing ability harshly.