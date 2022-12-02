Not Available

Nomura manipulates sex, age and social status on the appearance, in other words, the code for reciprocal recognition in society is visible through these photographs and film. This makes age: M→F a piece unique among Nomura's majority of work from the same period, which treats human bodies as neutral objects. Here one can feel Nomura's persistent consciousness of wanting to recognize and examine ambiguity of human which is "specific subject" or the existence in society where self and others are woven into the complex system as well as materialistic existence or "abstract body."