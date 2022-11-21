Not Available

Filmmaker, podcaster and blogger Gonzo Shimura has officially released his much anticipated sequel documentary Age of Deceit 2: Alchemy and the Rise of the Beast Image. After releasing his first film, Age of Deceit: Fallen Angels and the New World Order on YouTube in 2011, which has gotten over 3 million views, Gonzo decided to tackle the topic of ancient alchemy and how its philosophical principles tie into current trends of science, technology and future events described in the book of Revelation.