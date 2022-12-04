Age of Innocence

Not Available

Sensitive teen Troy Accola has to take care of his troubled mom, and work a full-time job instead of going to school. On one of his lonely walks by the lake, he happens upon older fisherman Rodney Steele, who hands Troy a rod and teaches him to fish. Soon fatherless Troy is escaping his difficult life by staying at Rodney's, where he meets hot, manly couple Jaxton Wheeler and Pierce Hartman. But reality comes calling, and Troy is made to choose between his idyllic life with fatherly Rodney or his family obligations. Starring Troy Accola, Rodney Steele, Jaxton Wheeler, Pierce Hartman.