Age of Summerhood

Not Available

This coming-of-age tale chronicles the tale of a 10-year-old boy nicknamed "Fetus", whose first love sparks conflict between 4 friends at a summer camp. This sendoff on childhood chronicles a pivotal summer in the life of a 10-year-old boy who falls head over heels for the camp's local preteen beauty, which sparks a summer camp civil war between four best friends on the brink of maturity. The delinquent boys of cabin B are led by "Fetus," a tiny ten-year-old having an early mid-life crisis. Fetus and his preteen posse of "Reckless," "Toast" and "Grandpa" swear to become camp legends, but ambitions are quickly complicated by the stirring arrival of "Sundae," Fetus' first summer crush.