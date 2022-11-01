Not Available

Agent 3S3, Massacre in the Sun

  • Crime

Director

Not Available

Screenwriter

Not Available

Release Date

Not Available

Studio

Cinematografica Associati (CI.AS.)

The island paradise of San Felipe has undergone a revolution! The charismatic General Siqueiros has assumed control! Those assisting him though have an agenda far beyond a simple dictatorship of a inconsequential banana republic! They’re scheming to put the entire world at their mercy through the mad scientist Karlesten’s efforts to develop a deadly missile-carried gas! And only one man can stop him! Walter Ross, Agent 3S3! And he not only has a license to kill, but also a license to spank!

Cast

Frank WolffIvan Mikhailovic
Evi MarandiMelissa Shaw, British agent
Michel LemoineRadek
Fernando SanchoGeneral Emilio Siqueiros
Giorgio ArdissonWalter Ross, Agent 3S3

