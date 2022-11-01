Agent 3S3, Massacre in the Sun

The island paradise of San Felipe has undergone a revolution! The charismatic General Siqueiros has assumed control! Those assisting him though have an agenda far beyond a simple dictatorship of a inconsequential banana republic! They’re scheming to put the entire world at their mercy through the mad scientist Karlesten’s efforts to develop a deadly missile-carried gas! And only one man can stop him! Walter Ross, Agent 3S3! And he not only has a license to kill, but also a license to spank!
|Frank Wolff
|Ivan Mikhailovic
|Evi Marandi
|Melissa Shaw, British agent
|Michel Lemoine
|Radek
|Fernando Sancho
|General Emilio Siqueiros
|Giorgio Ardisson
|Walter Ross, Agent 3S3
