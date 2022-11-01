Not Available

Agent 505 - Death Trap Beirut

  • Action
  • Crime
  • Science Fiction

Director

Screenwriter

Release Date

Studio

Rapid Film

A couple of beautiful girls are murdered while sunbathing at a luxury hotel. The killer too is murdered, but able to reveal – before dying - that they were disposed of because the “knew too much”. Something bad is being planned in Beirut, and it has something to do with a man called The Sheikh, who has only four fingers. It seems this isn’t a lone incident. The Sheikh is also thought to be behind the assassination of several prominent scientists.

Cast

Geneviève ClunyDenise
Chris HowlandRobert O'Toole
Harald LeipnitzFred Köhler
Gisella ArdenMonique Kohler
Willy BirgelOmar Abdullah
Renate EwertZimmermädchen

