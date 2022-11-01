Agent 505 - Death Trap Beirut

A couple of beautiful girls are murdered while sunbathing at a luxury hotel. The killer too is murdered, but able to reveal – before dying - that they were disposed of because the “knew too much”. Something bad is being planned in Beirut, and it has something to do with a man called The Sheikh, who has only four fingers. It seems this isn’t a lone incident. The Sheikh is also thought to be behind the assassination of several prominent scientists.
|Geneviève Cluny
|Denise
|Chris Howland
|Robert O'Toole
|Harald Leipnitz
|Fred Köhler
|Gisella Arden
|Monique Kohler
|Willy Birgel
|Omar Abdullah
|Renate Ewert
|Zimmermädchen
View Full Cast >