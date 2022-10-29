Not Available

From the creator of Project A-Ko! She's sexy, suave and sophisticated, but she's no bimbo. She's a martial arts expert and a jet fighter pilot with the body of a supermodel. Agent Aika, known in Japan as simply AIKa, is an adventure anime OVA series. Aika Sumeragi is a Japanese woman (voiced by Rei Sakuma) who works as a salvager for hire, but gets caught up in a plot for world domination. The series was available in North America from Central Park Media, but now it has been licensed by Bandai Entertainment. The series is well known for copious amounts of fan service, specifically "creative" camera angles that focused on the undergarments of the many female characters that populate the show.