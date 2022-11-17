Agent Emerson

Not Available

In this immersive 360 degree first-person POV VR film, you the viewer are dropped into a visceral, action-packed 3D cinematic experience we are used to seeing in movie theaters, only this time YOU are the action hero. CIA Operative David Emerson awakens to find himself a subject of an experimental program with his body under complete remote control of the imperious General. With the aid of a rogue operative Alexandra, David has to retake charge of own actions and fight his way through the top security facility inside the most complex live-action VR film ever made.