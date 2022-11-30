Agent Emes 2: Rabbi-napped

Not Available

When unexplained earthquakes threaten planet Earth, it's up to Agent E to find out why. But the only clue he has is that a group of rabbis have been kidnapped. It's the fiendish Dr. Lo-Tov, of course, up to his old tricks, and only with the help of G-d, and some inspired classmates, can Agent Emes stop him and rescue the rabbis - and the world. This episode focuses on the importance of Torah learning, especially among Jewish children. Along the way, it delves into the way in which G-d created the world, and the responsibility the Jewish people have to help to maintain it.