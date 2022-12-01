Agent Emes 3: The Case of the Missing Pushka

Not Available

Someone has stolen the giant charity box from the Shpittburgh synagogue, and Agent E is called upon to crack the case. The prime suspect is none other than the diabolical Dr. Lo-Tov. But just as Agent Emes is about to bring him in, the police identify a different suspect, someone VERY CLOSE to Agent Emes. With the case taking on a more personal turn, Agent Emes must race against the clock to uncover the truth behind the stolen pushka. The story evolves in classic "whodunit" fashion, with a number of likely suspects emerging, before episode 3 reaches its shocking conclusion.