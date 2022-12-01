Not Available

Agent Emes 3: The Case of the Missing Pushka

    Director

    Not Available

    Screenwriter

    Not Available

    Release Date

    Not Available

    Studio

    Not Available

    Someone has stolen the giant charity box from the Shpittburgh synagogue, and Agent E is called upon to crack the case. The prime suspect is none other than the diabolical Dr. Lo-Tov. But just as Agent Emes is about to bring him in, the police identify a different suspect, someone VERY CLOSE to Agent Emes. With the case taking on a more personal turn, Agent Emes must race against the clock to uncover the truth behind the stolen pushka. The story evolves in classic "whodunit" fashion, with a number of likely suspects emerging, before episode 3 reaches its shocking conclusion.

